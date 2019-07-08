|
|
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Linda passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Loving Care Living Facility in St. Augustine, Fla.
Linda was born July 12, 1946, in Adrian to her parents Lenore Ilene and Robert Stevens Lewis. She graduated from Portage Central High School in 1964, in Portage. Linda earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1968 from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. She taught English and social studies at Britton Macon Area School until deafness ended her career there in 1969.
Linda went on to earn a master's degree in library science at Western Michigan University in 1973. She worked for the State of Michigan Archives for several years. Later, she completed special education certification from Michigan State University in East Lansing. For 21 years, starting in 1988, she served as the beloved librarian at the Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine. She retired from that position in 2009.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Laura Lee Lewis. She is survived by her loving husband, Don, and son, Scott, both of St. Augustine; her sister, Lois Lewis, of Okatie, S.C.; and nieces, Jilian Edison of Philadelphia, Pa., Julia Eidson of Bluffton, S.C.; as well as several close cousins.
Linda will be remembered fondly for the loving manner with which she treated everyone. She will continue to be admired and loved for the courage and perseverance she showed in overcoming her disabilities. Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew her - especially her family.
Linda was memorialized in May by friends and family in St. Augustine. A graveside service in planned for 3 p.m., July 14, 2019, at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, 1291 Wolf Creek Highway, Adrian, MI 49221, followed at 4 p.m. by a celebration of Linda's life at nearby Carlton Lodge.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 8 to July 9, 2019