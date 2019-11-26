|
TECUMSEH - Linda Marie Cox, age 70, of Tecumseh, passed away Nov. 25, 2019.
Linda was born May 3, 1949, in Paw Paw, Mich., the daughter of Carl and Ora (Clark) Meachum.
On Oct. 21, 1967, she married Eugene Cox in Osseo, Mich., and he survives. Linda was a cosmetologist in Tecumseh for many years. She enjoyed golf, cooking and bowling.
In addition to her husband, Eugene, Linda is survived by her children, Sherri (Douglas) Hermansen and Brandon (Olga) Cox; grandchildren, Nicholas, Parker, Curtis and Preston and a great-grandson, Liam.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers and a sister.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019