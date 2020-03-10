|
HUDSON - Linda Sue Gutierrez, age 69 years of Hudson, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born on March 21, 1950 in Hillsdale, the daughter of Lester and Arizona (Johnson) Lapham. Linda graduated from Camden Frontier High School in 1968. She married Ben R. Gutierrez on Nov. 18, 1974 in Hillsdale.
Linda enjoyed working in her yard and had great pride in a well kept home. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson. Linda retired from Wacker Chemical Company of Adrian after 45 years of service and she worked several years as a beautician at Queen's Cove of Adrian.
In addition to her husband, Ben, Linda is survived by their children, Greg (Linda) Gutierrez of Las Vegas, Teresa (Roderick) Horn of Florida, Catherine Gutierrez of Florida, Angela (Daniel) Fenske of Coldwater, Elizabeth (Daniel) Jackson of Vandercook Lake and Heather (Bryan) Howlett of North Carolina, 10 grandchildren, Autumn, Ellyn, Riley, Mindy, Eric, Alana, Toben, Jordan, Devan and Marisol, one brother, Jerry (Susan) Lapham of Flint and several extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Lynn Lapham.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with the Rev. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Sacred Heart School. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020