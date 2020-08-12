ADRIAN - Linnea Marion (Simonton) Widmayer, age 91, of Adrian passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, in Adrian.
Born on Aug. 19, 1928, in South Lyon, Mich., she was the daughter of Merle and Nellie (Olson) Simonton. On July 18, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart Russell J. Widmayer.
A graduate of Saline High School Class of 1946, she attended Ann Arbor Business School and worked in the office at Gauss Wholesale Bakery. Throughout her life, she was active in Christian ministry through her churches, having been a Sunday School teacher, as well as past president and treasurer of Women's Ministries. She most recently attended West Adrian Community Church. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting and reading in her spare time.
She is survived by her children Nicola (Charles) Crumb, Gary (Corinne) Widmayer and Diane (Steve) Sanders. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, as well as a niece, a nephew, and grandnieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Russell), her sister Bernice (Theophil) Muhling and son-in-law Charles Crumb.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, MI 49221. A private family service will follow, officiated by Rev. David Thompson. There will be no funeral dinner or graveside service. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manchester.
Please be aware that the funeral home will require all visitors to wear a mask and to sign an affidavit that they have not been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. If you are unable to attend in person, we fully understand. We encourage you to do what makes you comfortable and keeps you safe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Mission, 1239 Wolf Creek Highway, Adrian, MI, 49221. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.