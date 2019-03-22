Home

J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Lois Elaine Ostrander


1938 - 2019
Lois Elaine Ostrander Obituary
ADRIAN - Lois Elaine Ostrander, age 80, of Adrian passed away March 19, 2019, at Tecumseh Place.

She was born April 28, 1938, in Riga Township, the daughter of Harold and Marjorie (Porter) Schmitz. On Sept. 5, 1959, she married Robert J. Ostrander; he preceded her in death on July 19, 2017. She enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting and sewing.

She is survived by her children, Robert L. (Jana) Ostrander, Harold David Ostrander and Douglas (Cheryl) Ostrander; three stepdaughters, Roxie (Bill) Osburn, Jeane Sears and Vickie (Mark) Jedele; her grandchildren, Jaclyn and Jaidan; six stepgrandchildren, Leslie, Lisa, Jason, Andrea, Erin and Max; 12 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Harold Schmitz and Diane Schmitz; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Robert Ostrander, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Schmitz; and son-in-law, Rod Sears.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Visitation will also be on Saturday, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or the . www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
