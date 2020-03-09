|
TECUMSEH - Lois Jane (Meyer) Schmidt, age 85, of Tecumseh passed away on March 7, 2020, at Hospice of Lenawee's Hospice Home in Adrian.
She was born in Redbank, N.J., on Oct. 31, 1934, to Leroy and Violet (Zee) Seaman. Upon the death of her mother, she was adopted by William and Eva (Vanderbeck) Meyer at the age of 7 and moved to Ridgewood, N.J., where she grew up. Lois married Edward Schmidt on May 30, 1954, and moved to Tecumseh. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church of Britton. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls and quilting.
Lois is survived by her husband, Edward; daughters, Donna (James) Pearsall of Clinton and Karen (Kevin) Malus of Clinton; sons, William Schmidt of Tecumseh and Edward Schmidt, Jr. of Ann Arbor; grandsons, Joseph (Amanda) Malus, Alex (Brigette) Malus and Robert (Cayla) Pearsall; granddaughter, Emily (Brandon) White; three great-grandchildren, Eva and R.J. White and Gabby Malus; sisters, Betty and Faye Marie of New Jersey; and Edward Seaman of Florida. She was preceded in death by both sets of parents and three brothers, Robert, John and Carl.
Visitation for Lois will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Britton, with the Rev. Dave McCarty officiating, with an hour of visitation prior to the service time. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.
Condolences may be given to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee or to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020