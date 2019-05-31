|
|
HILLSDALE - Lois Jeanne "Tyke" Dryer, age 95, of Hillsdale passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 6, 1924, in Adrian to Frank and Geraldine (Reynolds) Bailey. Lois married Earl Dryer on July 16, 1949, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 7, 2010.
Lois attended Adrian High School. She was a talented homemaker who enjoyed tending to her home and gardens and baking, especially apple pies. Lois also worked in her family's business, Guy Dryer and Sons Excavating. She enjoyed listening to music, playing the organ and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Zeiler of Hillsdale and Rebecca (Nick) Greenberg of West Chester, Ohio; three grandchildren, Sarah (Jacob) Fronczak, Max (Talon Billow) Greenberg and Alexis Zeiler; four great-grandchildren, Reuben, Judah, Asher and Charlie; two sisters, Geraldine (Floyd) Tucker of Rocky Hill, Conn.; and Pamela Bailey of Adrian; one brother, Jack Bailey of Adrian; siblings-in-law, June Bailey of Kansas City, Mo.; Shirley Bailey of Adrian, Jack (Ila) Dryer of Hillsdale and Mary Rose Dryer of Hillsdale; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Earl Dryer, Lois was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Charles "Chuck" Zeiler; grandson, Seth Zeiler; and five siblings, Eileen June, Franklyn, Phillip, Edwin and Jim Bailey.
Family graveside services for Lois Dryer will take place at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 31 to June 1, 2019