ADRIAN - Lois Marie Whipple, age 67, of Adrian passed away on Nov. 8, 2019, at Provincial House surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1951, in Lima, Ohio, to Frederick and Mary Jane (Merschman) Elwer. She married Martin A. Whipple on Sept. 26, 1981, in Hudson. Lois began her career in 1971 at Bixby Hospital as an LPN in the Emergency Room Department. Before retiring in 2010, she found her purpose in the surgical department as the first assistant, where she was loved and respected by the entire staff. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson and the Devils Lake Men's Club. Lois belonged to the Adrian Eagles #2371 and the AmVets Randy Hill Post 1957 Auxiliary. She was an EMT for Lenawee Community Ambulance. Lois lived to ride her Harley, enjoyed being outdoors in the sun and all animals, especially her dog, Alex. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother.
In addition to her mother, Mary Jane, she is survived by a daughter, Erin Whipple; three grandchildren, Kyla, Myron Jr. and Jayla; two sisters, Janet Wright and Virginia (David) Brown; sister-in-law, Lori (Rob Connin) Caza; special friends, Karen Jasmund and Martha Gray; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, on Nov. 17, 2003; her father, Frederick; a brother-in-law, Jack Wright; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Allen and Claudette Whipple; and her fur baby, Alex.
Visitation for Lois will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The funeral liturgy will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, Adrian, with Fr. Tim McIntyre presiding. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society or the Michigan Lupus Foundation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019