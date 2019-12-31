Home

Lola J. (McKinney) Larson


1930 - 2019
Lola J. (McKinney) Larson Obituary
ADRIAN - Lola J. McKinney Larson, age 89, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 13, 1930, in McKee, Ky., to Curtis and Tommie Jean Dixon McKinney. She was a long-time employee of Adrian Big Boy until her retirement. Lola lived the last four plus years at Charlotte Stephenson Manor in Adrian, where she enjoyed being surrounded by friends and a loving staff.

Lola is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Gilbert of Canon City, Colo., and Diana (Eric) Slusher of Blissfield; two sons, Rodney (Teresa) Larson of Autrain, Mich., and Michael (Carrie) Larson of Patrick, S.C.; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Berlon (Shelby) of London, Ky.; and a sister, Wandy Dudley of Xenia, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary Joann Larson Allen; and her first husband, Robert Farthing in the Korean War.

At Lola and the family's request, there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date this summer.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions can be made in Lola's memory to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
