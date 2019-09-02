|
MORENCI - Loretta Joan Smith Gorlitz passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus Aug. 23, 2019.
She was born May 15, 1937, to James and Aurilla (Dell) Vokoun. In 1952, she married Frederick Smith; he passed in 1981. She married William Gorlitz, and he preceded her in death. Loretta is survived by her children, Fred (Cindy) Smith, Shar Ann (John) Packard and Katrina Ables; and grandchildren, Billy and Joey Smith, Allen Packard, Sarah Marr, Kirk McCLain, Shawn, Joshua and Jacob Pixley, Rachel Mallory, Nichole Ables and Glade Smith. She had 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, sister, Eleanor (Stanley) Wegrzyn; and sister-in-law, Dora Vokoun. Preceding her in death were her parents; husbands; brothers, Frank and Robert Vokoun; son, James Smith; daughter, Debra Pixley; son in-law, Tim Ables; and triplet Packard great-grandsons.
Memorial will be held at Seneca Community Church, 8547 Seneca Highway, Morenci, at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4 with dinner and fellowship following. The Rev. Jon Ruse will officiate.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019