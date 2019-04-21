|
ONSTED - Her Legacy… Loretta Ann Laubaugh, age 92, passed away April 14, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1926, in Detroit, Mich., to Joseph and Anna (Luzyznski) Crossley. Loretta was a member of St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church and Altar Society of Brooklyn. She loved playing cards, bingo and crocheting. Loretta loved her family and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her Family… Loretta will be missed by her children, daughter, Joyce McCallister; sons, Ed (Dawn) Hammond, Tom (Martina) Hammond and Dave (Elaine) Hammond; sons-in-law, David Champanois and Garland Rice; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Edward Hammond and Elmer "Duff" Laubaugh; daughters, Linda Champanois and Mary Rice; a brother, Raymond Crossley; and son-in-law, Bill Currier.
Her Farewell… Loretta's family and friends will gather from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn, with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Church, 8743 U.S.12, Brooklyn, where she will lie in state from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Burial following at St. Joseph Shrine Catholic Cemetery. Fr. Bob Pienta will serve as celebrant.
Memorial contributions are suggested to . Please leave a message of comfort for Loretta's family at 877-231-7900 or sign her guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019