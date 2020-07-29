BROOKLYN - Loretta M. McAdams, age 82, of Brooklyn passed away on July 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born on May 20, 1938, in Dunkirk, Ohio to Harlow and Mable (Bergen) Gillen. She married Charles E. McAdams on July 25, 1959, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 1990.
Loretta is survived by her daughter, Cindy Flores; two grandsons and several nieces and nephews and a longtime companion, David Harmon.
In addition to her husband, Charles and her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Tony L. McAdam, a brother, Ronnie Gillen and a sister, Doris Guerro.
A graveside service for Loretta will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. J. Mark Alber officiating. A memorial service will follow the burial at the Manitou Road Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Manitou Road Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.