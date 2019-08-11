Home

Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
(517) 458-2311
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Eagle Funeral Home New Charles Fink Chapel
303 N Summit St
Morenci, MI 49256
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Good Counsel Campus of Holy Family Parish
305 Division St.
Adrian, MI
Lorraine Mannschreck

Lorraine Mannschreck Obituary
MORENCI - Lorraine Mannschreck, 81, of Yankee Road, rural Morenci, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her home while under the care of Hospice.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci concluding with a prayer vigil at 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Good Counsel Campus of Holy Family Parish in Adrian (305 Division St.) celebrated by Fr.Tim McIntire, O.S.F.S. Rite of Committal will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci.

Memorial contributions to honor Lorraine can be made to benefit Holy Family Parish.

Friends can view the entire obituary and share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
