MORENCI - Lorraine Mannschreck, 81, of Yankee Road, rural Morenci, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her home while under the care of Hospice.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci concluding with a prayer vigil at 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, Aug. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Good Counsel Campus of Holy Family Parish in Adrian (305 Division St.) celebrated by Fr.Tim McIntire, O.S.F.S. Rite of Committal will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci.
Memorial contributions to honor Lorraine can be made to benefit Holy Family Parish.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019