ADRIAN - Lorraine May, age 90, of Adrian died May 7, 2019, at her home under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born Oct. 31, 1928, in West Hamlin, W.Va., to Ezra and Viola (Rose) Thompson. On June 18, 1959, in West Virginia, she married Richard F. May, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2009. Lorraine retired in 1984 from the Budd Company.
Lorraine is survived by many nieces, nephews, and her fur-baby, Lucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard; three brothers and six sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, with visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Pastor Robert Webb will officiate. A private burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Chapel in Akron, Ohio. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2019