ADRIAN -?Sister Lorraine Morin, formerly known as Sister Anthony Joseph Morin, died on March 22, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 90 years of age and in the 56th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Lorraine was born in Somerville, Mass., to Joseph and Adelaide (Ouellette) Morin. She graduated from St. Clement High School in Somerville, Mass.; received a Bachelor of Arts degree in French from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, Mich.; and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Detroit (Detroit-Mercy) in Detroit, Mich.
Sister spent 10 years in education ministry in Royal Oak, New Baltimore, Jackson and Detroit, Mich., and Cheektowaga, N.Y. Sister also ministered in finance and business offices for 32½ years. She served in the following institutions of the Congregation: bookkeeper for two years at Siena Heights College (University); and as a member of the finance staff in the congregation's Central Services Office for six years, both in Adrian, Mich. In Miami Shores, Fla., at Barry University, she served as business office supervisor, accountant and manager of finance at Barry Villa/University. Sister became a resident of Dominican Life Center in 2011.
Sister Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Roland, Robert, Fernand and Alfred; her sister, Adelaide Morin; and a cousin, Sister Marie Ouellette, also an Adrian Dominican Sister. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Lorraine will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-MarryFuneral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019