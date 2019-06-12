|
ADRIAN - Sister Lorraine Pepin, formerly known as Sister Johneda Pepin, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian, Mich. She was 84 years of age and in the 64th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Lorraine was born in Escanaba, Mich., to John and Edna (Dubord) Pepin. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Escanaba and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in history from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Arts degree in special education from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Mich. She was also licensed as a pastoral counselor by the Cardinal Meyer Institute in Milwaukee, Wis.
Sister spent 29 years ministering in elementary education in Chicago, Ill.; Detroit, Newberry, Sault Ste. Marie, Norway, Iron Mountain and Escanaba, Mich.; Des Moines, Iowa; and Vero Beach, Melbourne and Tequesta, Fla. She was director of religious education and pastoral minister at St. Jude Parish in Tequesta from 1986-2004, and pastoral minister for one year at St. Helen in Vero Beach, Fla. She also was the director of physical exercise at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian for 1 1/2 years. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2005.
Sister Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, nine brothers: Henry, Victor, Raymond, Wilfred, Francis, Lester, Donald, Lenard, Ernest; and two sisters, Rita Shannon and Therese Rathfoot. She is survived by loving nieces and nephews and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Lorraine will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
