1/1
Lottie A. Campbell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lottie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Lottie A. Campbell, age 93, a resident of the Fairfield/Jasper area for 60 years, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her daughter's home in Cape Coral, Fla.

She was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Hackleburg, Ala., to John Alfred and Donnie (Cochran) Cantrell. She married George W. Campbell on Dec. 11, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2003.

Lottie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning and wintering in Cape Coral, Fla., with George. Despite having several major health issues, Lottie showed amazing strength and tenacity throughout her lifetime.
Lottie is survived by two daughters, Gloria Poirier of Port Dover, Ontario, Canada, and Toni (Kurt VanGraafeiland) Campbell of Cape Coral, Fla.; one grandson, Korey (Tiffany) Walper of Fairfield; one granddaughter, Amber Walper of Jasper; and four great-grandchildren, Kwinn Williams, Karter Walper, Reagan Walper and Koen Walper.

In addition to her husband, George, she was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Otis, Leo, Haston and Ray Cantrell.

The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, with Fr. Mike Newman presiding. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice of Lee County, Florida. Envelopes will be available at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, or donations can be mailed to Hope Hospice Development Dept., 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved