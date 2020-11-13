CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Lottie A. Campbell, age 93, a resident of the Fairfield/Jasper area for 60 years, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her daughter's home in Cape Coral, Fla.
She was born Jan. 25, 1927, in Hackleburg, Ala., to John Alfred and Donnie (Cochran) Cantrell. She married George W. Campbell on Dec. 11, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2003.
Lottie was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning and wintering in Cape Coral, Fla., with George. Despite having several major health issues, Lottie showed amazing strength and tenacity throughout her lifetime.
Lottie is survived by two daughters, Gloria Poirier of Port Dover, Ontario, Canada, and Toni (Kurt VanGraafeiland) Campbell of Cape Coral, Fla.; one grandson, Korey (Tiffany) Walper of Fairfield; one granddaughter, Amber Walper of Jasper; and four great-grandchildren, Kwinn Williams, Karter Walper, Reagan Walper and Koen Walper.
In addition to her husband, George, she was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Otis, Leo, Haston and Ray Cantrell.
The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, with Fr. Mike Newman presiding. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice of Lee County, Florida. Envelopes will be available at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, or donations can be mailed to Hope Hospice Development Dept., 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.