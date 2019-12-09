|
HUDSON - Lou Ann Lyons, age 83 years, of Hudson passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Hillsdale Hospital in the MacGuire Unit in Hillsdale.
She was born on Oct. 1, 1936, in Hudson, the daughter of Roy E. and Marie (Stump) VanWagner. Lou Ann graduated from Hudson Area High School in 1954. She married Dale A. Lyons on May 20, 1961, at the First Baptist Church in Hudson. He preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2012. She was very active in the community, serving as treasurer of Lincoln Mother's Club, PTA, the Bean Creek Historical Society and volunteered at the Hudson Museum. A former member of the First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, she served as secretary and treasurer and financial secretary until she resigned and joined Freedom Farm Bible Church in Pittsford. Lou Ann was a loving wife and devoted mother and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving Lou Ann are her four children, Randy (Barbie) Lyons of Traverse City, Belinda (Terry) Scharinger of Mt. Pleasant, James (Tina) Lyons of Hudson and Gayle (Mike) Hurney of Muskegon; eight grandchildren, Tory Lyons, Charnele Lyons, Maria Lyons, Natasha Lyons, Jessica Goll, Matt Goddard, Mara (Troy) McGee and Jeta Lyons; eight great-grandchildren, Raviya, Arainah, Ryleigh, Liliana, Arya, Alexandria, Xavier and Elijah; her precious dog, Peanut; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lou Ann was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
Funeral services for Lou Ann will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor Cary Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be held on from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Freedom Farm Bible Church or the Hudson Museum. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019