Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary On The Lake Catholic Church
Manitou Beach, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary On The Lake Catholic Church
Manitou Beach, MI
View Map
Louise M. Phillips


1940 - 2019
Louise M. Phillips Obituary
Louise M. Phillips, age 79 of Manitou Beach, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at her home.

She was born on Oct. 13, 1940 in Newport, Mich., to Charles A. and Marian D. (Brancheau) LaBoe.

She married Gary A. Phillips in 1958 and he preceded her in death in February of 1962. She then married Howard E. Huffman on Aug. 20, 1973 in Toledo and he preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2009.

Louise lived in the Addison-Manitou Beach area all her life. She graduated from Addison High School in 1958. She was a foster grandmother at Addison Schools helping kids with reading and math. She was a driver for the Addison Senior Citizens, taking members to doctor visits. Louise was known as the "Garage Sale Queen of Michigan". She was a member of St. Mary On The Lake Catholic Church in Manitou Beach. She loved the outdoors, mushroom hunting and she especially loved her family.

Surviving are two sons, Craig M. Phillips of Somerset, and his fiancée, Tamara Cadoo of Hudson, David G. Phillips, 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, one step-sister, Susan Castle of Monroe, one niece and three nephews. She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, her son, Tod, one grandson, Nate Nate, one sister, Dolores Bilkey and one niece, Diana.

Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at St. Mary On The Lake Catholic Church in Manitou Beach, with the Rev. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church prior to the service.

Burial of her ashes will take place at Green's Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach at a later date. Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Addison Senior Center. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019
