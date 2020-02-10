Home

Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home
Addison, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home
Addison, MI
View Map
Louise Mae Ehlinger


1924 - 2020
Louise Mae Ehlinger Obituary
ADDISON - Louise Mae Ehlinger, age 95, of Addison passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the home of her daughter.

She was born Sept. 8, 1924, in Ypsilanti, Mich., to Emery and Abbie Mae (Hipsley) Halliwill. She married Henry "Hank" Ehlinger, Jr. on Jan. 18, 1947, in Lansing, Mich., and he preceded her in death on July 14, 2009.

Louise graduated from Addison High School in 1942. She worked at the Willow Run Bomber Plant in Ypsilanti from 1943-46. Louise was a part-time playground supervisor and crossing guard. She also worked at Bradstreet Tasty Freeze in Addison. She was a former member of the Addison Congregational Church and a member of the Addison Order of the Eastern Star.

Surviving are three daughters, Martha (Dr. Richard) Burke of Addison, Roxanne Marks of Palmetto, Fla., and Vera "Susie" (Mark) Clark of Cumming, Ga., four grandchildren, Amanda Sipe of Palmetto, Abbie Armstrong of Rives Junction, Joel (Stephanie) Riley of Cement City and Jeff (Jennifer) Burke of Addison; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother-in-law, Joe (Marty) Ehlinger of Addison; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hank; five brothers; four sisters; five sisters-in-law; and four brothers-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Burial will take place in Hillside Cemetery in Addison. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lenawee County Department on Aging, Great Lakes Hospice of Jackson, Heartland Hospice of Ann Arbor or to the family.

Send condolences to the family at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
