1/1
Louise Marie Hines
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Louise Marie Hines, of Adrian, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Provincial House, 10 days shy of her 98th birthday.
Louise was born on July 25, 1922, to Joseph and Marietta (Spadafore) Nizzardi at home in Blissfield. She graduated from Blissfield High School and attended Adrian College. On Oct. 28, 1950, Louise married Robert F. Hines at St Peter's Catholic Church, in Blissfield and shared 64 years together before his passing in 2014.
Over the years, Louise worked at Ritchie Dining Hall at Adrian College and at Charlotte Stephenson Manor. During World War II, she participated in the war effort by working at the Hurd Locke Company. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was active with the Rosary Altar Society where at one time she served as president.
Louise was an avid bridge player and also enjoyed bingo. In her younger years Louise kept active at the YMCA. She enjoyed live entertainment and attended many grandstand events at the Lenawee County Fair. Louise was a passionate fan of U of M football.
Louise is survived by her children, William Hines, Robert (Michele) Hines, Christopher Hines and Lisa (Paul) Nuechterlein; grandchildren, Ross (Karly) Nuechterlein, Taylor Hines and Jenna (Trey) Hunter; a great-grandson, Finnegan Nuechterlein; and nieces Martha Walker and Michelle (Tim) Roofner.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lorena Walker, and brothers Andrew, Frederick and William Nizzardi.
At Louise's request all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved