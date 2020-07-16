ADRIAN - Louise Marie Hines, of Adrian, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Provincial House, 10 days shy of her 98th birthday.
Louise was born on July 25, 1922, to Joseph and Marietta (Spadafore) Nizzardi at home in Blissfield. She graduated from Blissfield High School and attended Adrian College. On Oct. 28, 1950, Louise married Robert F. Hines at St Peter's Catholic Church, in Blissfield and shared 64 years together before his passing in 2014.
Over the years, Louise worked at Ritchie Dining Hall at Adrian College and at Charlotte Stephenson Manor. During World War II, she participated in the war effort by working at the Hurd Locke Company. She was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was active with the Rosary Altar Society where at one time she served as president.
Louise was an avid bridge player and also enjoyed bingo. In her younger years Louise kept active at the YMCA. She enjoyed live entertainment and attended many grandstand events at the Lenawee County Fair. Louise was a passionate fan of U of M football.
Louise is survived by her children, William Hines, Robert (Michele) Hines, Christopher Hines and Lisa (Paul) Nuechterlein; grandchildren, Ross (Karly) Nuechterlein, Taylor Hines and Jenna (Trey) Hunter; a great-grandson, Finnegan Nuechterlein; and nieces Martha Walker and Michelle (Tim) Roofner.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her sister, Lorena Walker, and brothers Andrew, Frederick and William Nizzardi.
At Louise's request all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home.