ADRIAN - Louise (Brown) Smith was born to the union of Isiah and Beulah Lucas-Brown on Nov. 7, 1929, in Port Gibson, Miss.
Louise worked as a childcare worker for Detroit and Adrian training schools, retiring after more than 20 years of service. She was a faithful member of the Adrian Church of Christ. She was a loving woman that loved kids, enjoyed cooking, listening to music and dancing to her favorite blues song "Green Onions."
Louise (Brown) Smith departed this life on Aug. 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Isiah and Beulah Brown; brothers, John Henry Brown, Isiah Brown Jr., Otis Brown, Donald Brown and Preston Brown; children Vivian Onetta (Brown) Fredericks, Gene Audrey Smith, Roy Lee Smith, Robert "Otis" Pugh; granddaughter Zoolakea Pugh; grandson, Nigel Fredricks; and great-grandson, Daquan Butler.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one brother, Eunice (Charlie) Brown of Vicksburgh, Miss.; two sisters, Georgia Brown and Ava Nell Brown Wilson both of Chicago, Ill.; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service for Louise will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at the Adrian Church of Christ with Bishop Robert H. Benard officiating. Cremation to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to the estate of Louise Smith. Please make checks payable to Rorey Smith.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.