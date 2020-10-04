ADRIAN - Louise V. Boss, 97, of Adrian, formerly of Jasper, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services for Louise will be on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
Visitation will take place on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Jasper Bible Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.