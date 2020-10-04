1/
Louise V. Boss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Louise V. Boss, 97, of Adrian, formerly of Jasper, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.

Funeral services for Louise will be on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.

Visitation will take place on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Jasper Bible Church. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wagley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved