|
|
ADRIAN - Loyal E. Ray, age 86, died on Dec. 22, 2019.
He was born in Adrian on Jan. 1, 1933, to Frank and Elva Ray.
Loyal graduated from Adrian High School and Michigan State University. He supported himself in college with jobs as an electronics repairman, a machinist, and a photographer with a portrait studio. The skills he learned in these jobs served as a basis for a variety of hobbies that would provide enjoyment throughout the remainder of life.
After graduation from MSU, Loyal served two years in the United States Army where he was assigned to the Armed Forces Examining Station at Fort Douglas, Utah. He was honorably discharged in June 1958. Loyal then worked for the Michigan Department of Transportation as a real estate appraiser for 30 years. He retired in March 1988, as the District Appraiser of the seven county University District of MDOT.
Loyal was a skilled repair person and had a tool for everything. He was also a lover of classical music. Loyal spent his retirement days pursuing a number of hobbies as well as enjoying time at his Northern Michigan land and cabin.
Loyal was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Elva Ray; a brother Erwin Ray; and two sisters, Alice Kipps and Norma McFerran.
Burial took place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019