POINT PLEASANT, N. J. - Lucille J. (Paro) Goller, 88, of Point Pleasant, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
Lucille "Lu" was born in Nashua, N.H., to the late Lionel and Lucy (Levesque) Paro on March 13, 1932. She moved to Tecumseh in 1952 and has lived with her family in Point Pleasant, N.J., since December 2016.
She married Dennis Goller in 1953, divorced in 1978, and they had two children, Jodie Greene and her husband, Jack, of Point Pleasant, N.J., and Vance Goller and his partner, Randy Cunningham, of Westland, Mich.
Lu is also survived by two grandchildren, Jaime Harper and her husband, Kyle, and Sean Greene of N.J., and one great-grandchild, Cameron Harper.
Lu had one sister, Pauline Goodwin who predeceased her and lived in Nashua, N.H.
She had several nieces and nephews and a special sister-in-law, Karen Haughn and her husband, Terry, of Plainwell, Mich.
Robert Hoover, her beloved significant other, predeceased her in 2013.
Lu leaves behind many friends including her best friend of 60 years, Fay McClure of Tecumseh.
Cremation will be held privately and inurnment at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh, will be at a later date. A celebration of Lu's life will be held when it is safe to gather.
