|
|
HUDSON - Lucinda Ann Frank, age 54, of Hudson passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home.
She was born on May 17, 1965, in Hudson to Denver R. and Mary A. (Bates) (Gregory) (Kerr) Anspaugh. She married Terry L. Frank on Feb. 14, 1997, in Toledo, and he survives. Lucinda lived in the Hudson area most of her life and she graduated from Hudson High School in 1983. She formerly was employed at the Homer Donaldson Company in Hudson for 17 years, at the Posy Shop in Hudson and The Parlor in Hudson. Lucinda enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her dogs, Mellie, Paisley and Petunia. She also enjoyed floral arranging. The biggest joy of her life was her daughter, Celena.
Surviving besides her husband, Terry, is one daughter, Celena M. Frank, of Hudson; three sisters, Kristy L. Butts, Raylene K. (Steven) Merillat and Betsy M. (Dustin) Kerr-Gall; 10 nieces and nephews; and several cousins. Lucinda is preceded in death by her parents; her maternal and paternal grandparents; her stepfather, Daniel Kerr; father-in-law, Phillip Frank; and brothers-in-law, Colby Butts and Tom Frank.
Private services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with the Rev. Darren Lemmon officiating. Cremation will take place after the service and a public burial ceremony will be held at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Lenawee Humane Society or Hospice of Lenawee.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a limit of 10 people allowed in our facility at a time. Please bring your face masks with you!
Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020