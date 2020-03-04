|
Luella M. Goetz, 94, of Blissfield, died early Monday morning March 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family and under the compassionate care of Hospice of Lenawee.
Born Aug. 17, 1925, in Blissfield, she was the daughter of the late Arthur A. and Elizabeth S. (Rehs) Walper. Luella was a 1943 graduate of Blissfield High School. She began her career with Jipson-Carter State Bank on Nov. 1, 1964. She assumed her most recent responsibilities as the branch supervisor at the Coach Light Plaza office in 1986. After nearly 24 years of service she retired from Key Bank, originally Jipson-Carter State Bank on Oct. 30, 1987.
Luella loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for them. She loved to be in the kitchen and was known for her "famous mashed potatoes." Luella was an active member at the Hope Lutheran Church in Adrian.
On Oct. 11, 1940, she married Richard L. Goetz in Bryan, Ohio. They shared over 69 years of marriage until he preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 2009. Together they spent 15 winters in Brownsville, Texas and six winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. They also travelled through many of the western states and Hawaii.
Luella is survived by her children Mary Jane Hull of Rochester, Minn., John (Beth) Goetz of Greenville, S.C., and Jim Goetz of Blissfield; six grandchildren, Tamra (Brian) Fromm, Steven (Jennifer) Hull, Chad (Mindy) Goetz, Wendy Goetz, Kelley (Joe) Hammis, and Jody (Joe) DiMarco; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Ruth (Charles) Presley of Adrian.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; grandson, Kyle Goetz; daughter-in-law, Kathy Goetz; sister, Elsie Gentz; brother, Paul Walper, Sr.; brother-in-law, Albert Gentz; and son-in-law, Kent Hull.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Hope Lutheran Church in Adrian with the Revs. Paul Herter and Joe DiMarco officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield and again on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in Riga Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to honor Luella be made to the Hope Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020