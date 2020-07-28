WAUSEON, Ohio - Lynda McCormick, age 73, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away July 25, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Lynda worked for several companies, including the Tasty Freeze through school, American Chain Cable, M & S Tri-State for 15 years, Sedco for 10 years and Sauders.
On Dec. 11, 1946, Lynda was born to the late Harold and Patricia Sloan (Covell) O'Haver. She attended Sienna Heights College, where she received her Associate of Arts degree. Lynda loved gardening, animals, drawing, helping people in any way she could and elephants. She also enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, traveling to Florida and to Las Vegas, and having coffee with friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandson. She was known to many as Nan and Mom.
Surviving Lynda is her daughter, Kimberly McGlamery of Wauseon; son-in-law, Micheal McGlamery of Wauseon; grandchildren, Micheal McGlamery, Kelvin Reese, Teysha Downs and Brandon Downs; and great-grandson, Jameson Downs. She is also survived by her brother, Kevin Covell of Texas.
Lynda is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Richard McCormick; and her brothers and sisters.
All services will be private, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society or to helping someone you know, the way Lynda would have.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.grisierfh.com.
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She was very strong and could do anything. She fought a tough fight.