1/1
Lynda McCormick
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAUSEON, Ohio - Lynda McCormick, age 73, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away July 25, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Lynda worked for several companies, including the Tasty Freeze through school, American Chain Cable, M & S Tri-State for 15 years, Sedco for 10 years and Sauders.

On Dec. 11, 1946, Lynda was born to the late Harold and Patricia Sloan (Covell) O'Haver. She attended Sienna Heights College, where she received her Associate of Arts degree. Lynda loved gardening, animals, drawing, helping people in any way she could and elephants. She also enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, traveling to Florida and to Las Vegas, and having coffee with friends. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandson. She was known to many as Nan and Mom.

Surviving Lynda is her daughter, Kimberly McGlamery of Wauseon; son-in-law, Micheal McGlamery of Wauseon; grandchildren, Micheal McGlamery, Kelvin Reese, Teysha Downs and Brandon Downs; and great-grandson, Jameson Downs. She is also survived by her brother, Kevin Covell of Texas.

Lynda is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Richard McCormick; and her brothers and sisters.

All services will be private, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Adrian. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Humane Society or to helping someone you know, the way Lynda would have.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with the arrangements.

She was very strong and could do anything. She fought a tough fight.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved