CLAYTON - Lyvonne May Phillips, age 83, of Clayton died May 8, 2019, at her home.
She was born July 5, 1935, in Clayton to Ira and Thelma (Foltz) Simpson. She had been married to Robert Gritzmaker, the father of her children. On Oct. 12, 1968, she married Donald M. Phillips in Angola, Ind. She loved all of her grandchildren.
Lyvonne had been employed by Fayette Tubular. She and her husband, Don, also owned and operated the Twin Pines Kennels for 30 years. Christmas was her favorite holiday and it held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed reading. She had been a member of the Southern Michigan Coon Hunters Club.
Lyvonne is survived by three sons, David (Angela) Gritzmaker, Ted (Maxine) Gritzmaker and Bob (Sandra) Gritzmaker, all of Clayton; two daughters, Deb Emmons of Morenci and Diane (Bill) Morgan of Hudson; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Edith Schrock of Elkhart, Ind., and Lavina Nunez of Adrian; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Dr. David Fulks and the Rev. Julie Gritzmaker will officiate. Burial will be in Dover Center Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 9 to May 10, 2019