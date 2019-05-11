|
|
SUTTONS BAY - Mac Edward Tennant, age 90, of Suttons Bay passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City.
Mac was born Sept. 14, 1928, at home in Deerfield, Mich.He was the oldest son of Leland and Hulda (Traub) Tennant. Mac married Marian Pennington of Ridgeway, Nov. 7, 1953, at Tecumseh Presbyterian Church. Marian preceded him in death Feb. 3, 2017.
Interment of Mac and Marian will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Deerfield Township Cemetery, Deerfield, Mich. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Keswick United Methodist Church in Suttons Bay, with visitation at 10 a.m. Mac's son, Pastor David Tennant, and Pastor Patti Haas will officiate.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2019