Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mac Tennant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mac Edward Tennant


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mac Edward Tennant Obituary
SUTTONS BAY - Mac Edward Tennant, age 90, of Suttons Bay passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City.

Mac was born Sept. 14, 1928, at home in Deerfield, Mich.He was the oldest son of Leland and Hulda (Traub) Tennant. Mac married Marian Pennington of Ridgeway, Nov. 7, 1953, at Tecumseh Presbyterian Church. Marian preceded him in death Feb. 3, 2017.

Interment of Mac and Marian will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Deerfield Township Cemetery, Deerfield, Mich. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Keswick United Methodist Church in Suttons Bay, with visitation at 10 a.m. Mac's son, Pastor David Tennant, and Pastor Patti Haas will officiate.

Please share condolences and memories with Mac's family at www.martinson.info.

Arrangements are with the Martinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Leelanau.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.