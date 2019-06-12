Home

Madaline Jean Welch

Madaline Jean Welch Obituary
CLINTON - Madaline Jean Welch, age 67, of Clinton passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 12, 1952, in Hudson, the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Bevelhymer) Grinnell.

Madaline had worked at the Clinton Public Library, Wolf and Curtis dental office and attended St. John's Episcopal Church in Clinton. She loved quilting, scrapbooking and listening to country music.

Madaline is survived by her husband, James; her children, Christine (Todd) Foster of Leonard, Glenn (Kori) Welch, Brian (Tara) Welch and Jay Welch, all of Clinton; siblings, Mick Grinnell of Clinton, David (Dennise) Grinnell of Cheboygan, Melody (Al) Roberts of Tecumseh and Jeff (Karen) Grinnell of Cadillac; and six grandchildren, Zach, Tyler, Davia, Wyatt, Sierra and Sadie Welch. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lynn and Terry Grinnell.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Madaline will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 12 to June 13, 2019
