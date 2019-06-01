Home

Madelyn V. Custer


1932 - 2019
Madelyn V. Custer Obituary
COLDWATER - Madelyn V. Custer, 86, of Coldwater passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at her home.

Madelyn was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Quincy to Clarence and Dortha (Shaffer) Miner. She married LaVon Campbell, and they later divorced. On Dec. 14, 1980, Madelyn married Melcher "Mel" Custer in Clinton, Mich.

In addition to her husband, Madelyn is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Stan) Shadbolt of Tipton and Vickie Betz of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; her stepdaughter, Mary (Rex) Orpurt of Fremont, Ind.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Reva (Bill) Clark.

A celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Ind. A gathering of family and friends will take place prior to the celebration, beginning at 3 p.m. at the church.

The family has been cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home of Coldwater. Memorials may be directed to Great Lakes Caring Hospice. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 1 to June 2, 2019
