TECUMSEH - "Our country is a little poorer for a soldier died today," so the poem goes. America lost another hero from the "Greatest Generation."
Mahlon E. Sebring, age 95, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at The Fieldstone at Tecumseh Place.
At Mahlon's request, cremation has taken place and there will be a joint memorial service honoring Clara and Mahlon later this spring. Burial of cremains will be in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020