TECUMSEH - "Our country is a little poorer for a soldier died today," so the poem goes. America lost another hero from the "Greatest Generation."
Mahlon E. Sebring, age 95, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Fieldstone, Tecumseh Place.
He was born July 9, 1924, in Ogden Township the son of Pearley and Caroline (Knisel) Sebring. On Feb. 16, 1946, he was married to Clara R. Kerr and she preceded him in death.
Mahlon lived much of his life in the Tecumseh area. He owned and operated two different Standard Oil service stations in Tecumseh for many years. He had been a member of the Tecumseh Fire Department and was at one time employed by the city as a full-time driver.
Mahlon later worked for the Tecumseh Products in the Advanced Engineering Lab, building and testing new compressor designs. In the early 1970s, Mahlon was offered a supervisory position with the Sundstrand Corporation of Rockford, Ill. He and his wife, Clara, moved to Bristol, Va., when Sundstrand relocated and established a new factory.
He retired from Bristol Compressors in 1989.
Mahlon proudly served with the 82nd Airborne Division, 319th Glider Field Artillery during World War II. His glider crash landed on D-Day near St. Mere Eglise, France, the first French city liberated from German occupation. Mahlon also participated in the Holland invasion known as "Market Garden" by co-piloting a glider and landing it near Groesbeek. His Division played a key role in stopping the thrust of several German Panzer Divisions during the Battle of the Bulge, and he eventually crossed the Rhine into central Germany near Cologne.
In Ludwigslust, Germany, his Division liberated the Wobbelin Concentration Camp freeing the prisoners and making the nearby townsfolk bury 200 of the dead on the palace grounds. He finished his service with occupation duty in Berlin after the German surrender, one of the few G.I.'s who could boast about touring the Reich Chancellery and standing in Hitler's office at his massive desk.
He was honorably discharged from the service in 1946 at the rank of Sergeant.
In his retirement, Mahlon enjoyed family visits, trips and wood working, building Uncle Sam mailboxes and flag holders. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed a good joke, a good laugh and helping others in need.
Mahlon was a top-notch automobile mechanic in his day and was a good handy man, able to fix most anything. At the May 2015 Memorial Day ceremony at Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh, Mahlon was awarded the French Legion of Honor Medal by the Government of France for his supportive role during World War II in freeing France from German occupation.
In addition to his affinity for milk chocolate, patriotic Tee shirts, and anything with hamburger in it, he was also known and respected by the employees he supervised and had an unparalleled commitment to friends and family. He will always be deeply loved and missed by his family who have an unending supply of good memories with many great times.
Mahlon is survived by two sons, Gregory (Diane) Sebring of Tecumseh and Eric (Tracy) Sebring of Christiansburg, Va., and one daughter, Carolyn (Ronald) George of Lansing. Mahlon and Clara have seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
At Mahlon's request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service honoring Mahlon and Clara will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be held in Brookside Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, there WILL NOT be a luncheon following the service.
