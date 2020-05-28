|
|
MILAN - Marc S. Barton, 67, of Milan and formerly of Blissfield died unexpectedly Monday, May 25, 2020, at his home.
Born June 18, 1952, in Detroit, he was the oldest of eight children to Steven and Theresa (Bakun) Barton.
Marc was a 1970 graduate of Utica High School. He then earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Wayne State University in fine art design. His love of the fine arts and nature led him to pursue his career in landscape design. Marc worked for many companies throughout his lifetime, including Nutrien - Seed Fertilizer Company. Most recently he worked as an independent landscaper until his retirement in December 2019. During his retirement, he had the opportunity to create and tend to his own garden.
On Dec. 18, 1975, he married Anne Mueller at the St. Kierans Catholic Church in Shelby Township. He was a member of the Light of Christ Catholic Parish in Blissfield for over 26 years and most recently the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milan.
In addition to his love of gardening, he was an avid reader and a great lover of all genres of music. Marc had a large record collection numbering in the thousands, which he used to sell and trade. Marc also liked horses. He grew up riding them and enjoyed all things equestrian throughout his life.
Marc is survived by his parents, Steven and Theresa Barton of Washington, Mich.; his wife of over 44 years, Anne; two daughters, Julia (Dylan) DuVall and Elise (John) McNulty, both of Canton, Mich.; four grandchildren, Caelan, Carys, Evelynn and Addisyn; his siblings, Marcia Barton (Alicia) of Santa Fe, N.M., Michael (Rosario) Barton of Costa Rica, Michelle (Jerry) Snyder of Pickney, Merrill (Gina) Barton of Riverside, Calif., Matthew Barton of Santa Fe, and Carl (Becky) Barton of Macomb; sister-in-law, Pina Barton of Troy and numerous nieces and nephews.
He truly loved being with his family and friends and was a proud father and grandfather.
Marc was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Barton; maternal and paternal grandparents and all of his aunts and uncles.
Visitation for Marc will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield.
In accordance with CDC guidelines regarding the coronavirus pandemic, responsible social distancing and wearing masks is encouraged. A funeral service and burial for Marc will be held privately.
The family suggests that memorial contributions to honor Marc be made to the Detroit Institute of the Arts. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 28 to May 29, 2020