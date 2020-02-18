|
GAHANNA, Ohio - Marcella Mae Young, born Nov. 15, 1933, to the late Elmer and Helen Young passed away Feb. 13, 2020.
She graduated from Blissfield High School in 1951. She worked in the Capital University finance office in Columbus from 1969 until moving to Largo, Fla., in 1979 and managed a mobile home park, moving back home in 1999 to be near family.
Marcella played on an Adrian Fast Pitch Softball team, playing in a World's Championship Tournament in Portland, Ore., in 1961 and was an avid sports fan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara Swift, nephews David Cheney and Chris Marks, brothers-in-law Wayne Swift and Rex Cheney and longtime friend Fran Moran. She is survived by her sisters Marilyn Cheney and Darlene (Ron) Marks, nieces and nephews Becky Swift, Deb (Richard) Marks, Randi (Horst) Wudi, Diane (Tim) Sander, Bill (Kathy) Swift and Laura (Jeff) Barth, additional great-nieces and nephews and not to be forgotten her little dog, Abby.
Graveside service will be held at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, c/o Mount Carmel Foundation, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213-9924. To leave condolences or to a share memory visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020