ADRIAN - Sister Marcelline Fouchey, formerly known as Sister Jeanne Henry Fouchey, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 90 years of age and in the 73rd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Marcelline was born in Detroit, Mich., to Harvey and Laurette (Bernier) Fouchey. Sister graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, Mich., and received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Science degree in mathematics from the University of Notre Dame in Notre Dame, Ind.
Sister spent 44 years ministering in education in Detroit, Adrian, and Southgate, Mich.; Chicago, Wilmette and Westchester, Ill.; and San Diego, Calif. She ministered in several Congregation institutions: 14 years at St. Joseph Academy in Adrian as teacher, treasurer and director of development; teacher for nine years at Dominican High School in Detroit, and teacher for one year at Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette, Ill. She was administrative secretary for the Sisters in the Pacific West Chapter Office from 1991-2003. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich., in 2007.
Sister Marcelline was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Florence Zack and Annette Hobbs; and two cousins, Sister Therese Bernier and Sister Catherine Cecile Bidigare, both Adrian Dominican Sisters. She is survived by her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Marcelline will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 28 to June 29, 2019