COLUMBUS, Ohio - Marcia Elizabeth (Smith) Heuerman, age 80, passed away on July 17, 2020, under hospice care at Willow Brook Christian Home in Columbus, Ohio, where she resided for the last 2 1/2 years.
Marcia was born in Adrian on May 21, 1940, to Matthew Smith and Betty (Rosenberg) Smith. She graduated from Blissfield High School in 1958 and furthered her education at Michigan State University. She married Lynn E. Heuerman in 1963, and they eventually moved to Columbus, Ohio, where she lived the rest of her life.
Marcia worked at the Ohio State University for several years in various capacities but left to work at Aetna. With the experience that she accumulated working for a state institution, she was able to assist state employees with their financial and retirement needs.
Marcia later worked at CTV Media Inc. in Delaware County where she was head of human resources as well as manager for various aspects of running the office, retiring in 2007 after 14 years. While at CTV, Marcia was also the director of The Legacy for Children Foundation, a nonprofit set up by CTV's owner, Kathy Dixon. In that capacity she was instrumental in enriching the lives of many youngsters. She helped find families in need and organized the horseback-riding program for the children at Foxridge Farms in Galena, Ohio.
The highlight each year was their annual golf tournament to raise finds for the program, which she also organized.
Marcia loved life and was a very loving and caring person, always trying to do something nice for someone else. She was the first to step in and volunteer wherever help was needed and enjoyed planning events, even after she moved to Willow Brook.
Marcia loved to travel and was an avid bridge player and a gourmet cook. Her favorite holiday was Christmas when she would go all out to decorate her home and buy gifts for loved ones. Marcia was also a collector, including fancy Radko Christmas ornaments, always displaying them on her beautiful tree. She also collected antiques and turned it into a side business before and after retirement.
But Marcia's most treasured collection were the many friends she made throughout her life. Once a friend of Marcia's, always a friend.
Marcia is survived by her brother-in-law, Henry N. Heuerman; niece, Amy E. Collignon; nephew, Jeffrey T. Heuerman (all of Sylvania, Ohio); and nephew, Thomas Eric Heuerman, Madison Heights, Mich. She is also survived by her long-time bridge partner and close friend, John Lowe, Columbus, who helped her in so many ways, especially after her health issues required her to move to a long-term care facility.
She was predeceased by her parents; former husband; brother-in-law, Thomas L. Heuerman; and sister-in-law, Bonnie C. Heuerman.
In accordance with Marcia's wishes, she was cremated.
Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. A celebration of Marcia's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, Upper Arlington, Ohio. Memorial contributions in remembrance of Marcia may be made to the Willow Brook Christian Home, 55 Lazelle Road, Columbus, OH 43235. Online condolences may be shared at www.schoedinger.com.