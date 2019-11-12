|
BLISSFIELD - Marcia Lyn Winzeler, age 38 of Blissfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the Lenawee Hospice Home, surrounded by her loving family after a five year battle with cancer.
She was the beautiful daughter of Gene and Elaine (Ricker) Winzeler, born on Sept. 16, 1981 in Adrian.
Marcia was a 2000 graduate of Blissfield High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from Walden University. She was employed by St. Joseph's Hospital as an Emergency Room Nurse, a job she was very passionate about. Marcia enjoyed many different things during her life. Growing up on the farm, you could find her driving tractors and trucks with a big smile on her face. She enjoyed the many exchange students that her parents hosted, always learning about new cultures. She loved traveling, exploring new places and also enjoyed kickboxing. She was blessed with the ability to help others and she used that passion many times during her life.
Surviving Marcia are her parents, Gene and Elaine Winzeler of Jasper, her significant other, Jeffrey Strayer of Haskins, Ohio, her brother, Chet Hudson of Onsted, a grandmother, Linwood Winzeler of Jasper and numerous aunts and uncles, cousins and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Irene Ricker and her paternal grandfather, George Winzeler.
In keeping with her passion for helping others, Marcia chose to donate her body to help with research.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 6 p.m. at 1Mosaic Church with the Rev. Dan Crist officiating. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to SJMAA Breast Cancer Research or to Hospice of Lenawee.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019