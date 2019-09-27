|
BRITTON - Marcilee Gail Barbour, age 57, of Britton died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at home with her family by her side.
She was born Oct. 9, 1961, in Livonia, Mich., the daughter of the late Robert Franklin and Joan Margaret (Kane) Hayes. On April 13, 1998, she married Matt Barbour.
Marci's love for dogs grew to be her passion in life as she worked at Country Kennel as a dog trainer. She also loved photography and crafting.
Marci is survived by her husband, Matthew; sisters, Lynette (Larry) Kowalski and Laura (Volney) McNall; brother, Robert Hayes; brother-in-law, Steve (Barb) Barbour; and sisters-in-law, Teri Barbour, Ann (Jeff) Bonarek and Joan (Tom) Lucas. In addition to her parents, Marci was preceded in death by her in-laws, Jerry and Marilyn Barbour.
Services for Marci will be at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, with visitation from 1 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be officiated by Gail Blum at 6 p.m. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Mich., followed by a luncheon. Memorial contributions may be made to Lenawee Humane Society and Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019