Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcilee Barbour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcilee Gail Barbour


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marcilee Gail Barbour Obituary
BRITTON - Marcilee Gail Barbour, age 57, of Britton died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

She was born Oct. 9, 1961, in Livonia, Mich., the daughter of the late Robert Franklin and Joan Margaret (Kane) Hayes. On April 13, 1998, she married Matt Barbour.

Marci's love for dogs grew to be her passion in life as she worked at Country Kennel as a dog trainer. She also loved photography and crafting.

Marci is survived by her husband, Matthew; sisters, Lynette (Larry) Kowalski and Laura (Volney) McNall; brother, Robert Hayes; brother-in-law, Steve (Barb) Barbour; and sisters-in-law, Teri Barbour, Ann (Jeff) Bonarek and Joan (Tom) Lucas. In addition to her parents, Marci was preceded in death by her in-laws, Jerry and Marilyn Barbour.

Services for Marci will be at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, with visitation from 1 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be officiated by Gail Blum at 6 p.m. A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, Mich., followed by a luncheon. Memorial contributions may be made to Lenawee Humane Society and Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcilee's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now