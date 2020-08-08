CLAYTON - Marda J. Forbes, age 76, of Clayton died suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian.
She was born July 17, 1944, in Hudson to A.D. and Wauneta (Ashbeck) Osmun. On April 20, 1973, she married Glenn Monday. He preceded her in death on July 31, 1991. Her second husband, Edward H. Gore, died on Nov. 2, 2003. On June 18, 2005, she married John Forbes. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2009.
Marda had been employed by Fayette Tubular for 22 years. She enjoyed reading and traveling.
Marda is survived by her daughters, Kandi Jo Tarr of Lexington, Ky., and Chrissy Moore of Little Rock, Ark.; sons, Kevin R. Monday of Adrian, Darrel Monday of Missouri, and Steve and Rick Monday both of Findlay, Ohio; six grandchildren, Erica Stump (whom Marda raised), Emily, Katelyn, Thomas, Tony and Shayne; nine great-grandchildren; 16 step-grandchildren; and 18 step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her first, husband, Glenn Monday, her second husband, Edward Gore, and her third husband, John Forbes, she was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Barry Osmun; a daughter, Connie Holloway; and a grandson, Jacob.
Graveside services for Marda will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township, Mich., with the Rev. Darren Lemmon officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.