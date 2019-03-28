|
MANITOU BEACH - Margaret A. Harmon, age 85, of Manitou Beach passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born on July 5, 1933, in Whitewood, Va., to Joseph S. and Armanda J. (Boyd) Cantrell. She married J.D. Harmon on March 31, 1967, in Detroit, and he survives.
Margaret lived her early life in Virginia and then in Belleville, Mich. She lived the past 20 years in the Manitou Beach area. She graduated from Whitewood High School in Whitewood, Va., in 1951. She then graduated from Bluefield Community College in Bluefield, Va. She worked in different hospitals and nursing homes as a LPN. Margaret was a member of the Manitou Road Baptist Church in Manitou Beach.
Surviving, besides her husband, J.D., are one son, Russell L. (Pam) Harmon of Fayette, Ohio; one great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Jinkins; two grandsons, Joey Jinkins, Thomas Jinkins, of Ohio; one brother, Henry (Glory) Cantrell of Lake City, Fla.; one sister, Dorothy Byrd of Cedar Bluff, Va.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and eight brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison, with Pastor Mark Alber officiating. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. till the time of the service at 1 p.m. Sunday. Burial will take place at Green's Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019