ADRIAN - Sister Margaret Ann Roggenbuck, formerly known as Sister Robert Jean Roggenbuck, died on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 84 years of age and in the 65th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Margaret Ann was born in Harbor Beach, Mich., to Henry and Magdalene (Holdwick) Roggenbuck. She graduated from Our Lady of Lake Huron in Harbor Beach and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and a Master of Arts degree in education administration, both from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian; a Master of Arts degree in religious studies from Mundelein College in Chicago, Ill., and a Master of Arts degree in adult Christian community development from Regis College in Denver, Colo.
Sister spent 52 years ministering in education and pastoral ministry in Chicago, Mundelein, Calumet City and Oak Park, Ill., and in Belding, Lansing, Kinde, Caseville, Croswell, Standish, Coleman, Blissfield, Deerfield and Port Austin, Mich. She was principal from 1966 to 1969 at St. Edmund School in Oak Park and from 1972 to 1974 at St. Joseph School in Belding. In 2008 to 2009, Sister taught in the theological studies program at Siena Heights University. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, in 2012.
Sister Margaret Ann was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary June Roggenbuck and her brothers, Ronald Roggenbuck, Gerald Roggenbuck and infant brother, John Roggenbuck. She is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Stein of Harbor Beach and Jean Merkler of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and her brothers, Barthol, John, Michael, Robert and William, all of Harbor Beach, and Joseph of Blacksburg, Va.
Welcome of Sister Margaret Ann will be on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019