Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Lenhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jean (Mallin) Lenhart


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Jean (Mallin) Lenhart Obituary
ADRIAN - Margaret Jean Lenhart, age 92, beloved mother of Jillienne (Julie Ann) Bowers and John Hazlehurst, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Margaret was born Jan. 7, 1927, in West Bromwich, England, the daughter of the late Bert and Ann (Veitch) Mallin.

Margaret lived her early life in Great Britain, where she attended Malvern Hall, a private girls school, earning her associate degree. After school, she was employed at Marshall and Snelgrove Clothing. Upon marrying Ronald John Hazlehurst, she moved to Canada in 1953, coming to the United States in 1956 and finally settling in California. She worked as a supervisor for Aetna Insurance Company as well as serving as managers at Imperial and FHP. Margaret moved to Adrian in 1993 to be closer to her daughter, Jillienne, and her family. She worked for her son-in-law, Bryan, at B.R. Bowers and Company well into her 80s. Margaret was a supporter of the arts, attending many concerts, particularly concerts with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, where her daughter works.

Margaret was a faithful member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Long Beach, Calif., and later, the First United Methodist Church, in Adrian, where she sang in the choirs. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society. A highlight in Margaret's life was becoming a U.S. citizen when she was 75 years old.

Survivors include a daughter, Jillienne (Bryan) Bowers of Adrian; a son, John Hazlehurst of Crystal Beach, Texas; five grandchildren, Marissa, Meghan, Christopher, Colin and Charles; and three great-grandchildren, Tayden, Olivia and Nora.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ronald, Victor Stern and Jacque Lenhart; a son, Peter Hazlehurst; and her sister, Dorothy List.

Per Margaret's wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to , the Lenawee Humane Society or the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -