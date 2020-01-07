|
|
ADRIAN - Margaret Jean Lenhart, age 92, beloved mother of Jillienne (Julie Ann) Bowers and John Hazlehurst, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Margaret was born Jan. 7, 1927, in West Bromwich, England, the daughter of the late Bert and Ann (Veitch) Mallin.
Margaret lived her early life in Great Britain, where she attended Malvern Hall, a private girls school, earning her associate degree. After school, she was employed at Marshall and Snelgrove Clothing. Upon marrying Ronald John Hazlehurst, she moved to Canada in 1953, coming to the United States in 1956 and finally settling in California. She worked as a supervisor for Aetna Insurance Company as well as serving as managers at Imperial and FHP. Margaret moved to Adrian in 1993 to be closer to her daughter, Jillienne, and her family. She worked for her son-in-law, Bryan, at B.R. Bowers and Company well into her 80s. Margaret was a supporter of the arts, attending many concerts, particularly concerts with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, where her daughter works.
Margaret was a faithful member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Long Beach, Calif., and later, the First United Methodist Church, in Adrian, where she sang in the choirs. She also was a member of the Red Hat Society. A highlight in Margaret's life was becoming a U.S. citizen when she was 75 years old.
Survivors include a daughter, Jillienne (Bryan) Bowers of Adrian; a son, John Hazlehurst of Crystal Beach, Texas; five grandchildren, Marissa, Meghan, Christopher, Colin and Charles; and three great-grandchildren, Tayden, Olivia and Nora.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ronald, Victor Stern and Jacque Lenhart; a son, Peter Hazlehurst; and her sister, Dorothy List.
Per Margaret's wishes, cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Margaret's memory may be made to , the Lenawee Humane Society or the Toledo Symphony Orchestra. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020