ADRIAN - Sister Margaret Mehigan, formerly known as Sister Thomas Owen, died on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 93 years of age and in the 74th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Margaret was born in Chicago, Ill., to John and Hannah (Doherty) Mehigan. She graduated from Academy of Our Lady High School in Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian and a Master of Education degree in Guidance and Counseling from De Paul University in Chicago. She was also certified as a chaplain by the National Association of Catholic Chaplains.
Sister spent 38 years ministering in education, counseling and pastoral work in Detroit; Albuquerque, N.M.; Kingman, Ariz.; Des Moines, Iowa; Santurce, Puerto Rico; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Chicago, Blue Island, and Streator, Ill. This includes nine years at Aquinas Dominican High School in Chicago, an institution of the Adrian Dominican Congregation. In addition, Sister ministered in congregation leadership positions and sponsorship/mission effectiveness for 16 and-a-half years in Santa Cruz, Calif.; Hometown, Ill.; and Adrian. This includes seven and-a-half years in Adrian and three and-a-half years at the Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz, where she coordinated Mission Effectiveness. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2008.
Sister Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John J. Mehigan and Owen Patrick Mehigan; and a sister, Sister Anna Marie Mehigan, O.P., of the Dominican Sisters of Springfield (Illinois). She is survived by a loving niece and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister's wake and funeral via live stream at http://www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
The Vigil Prayer will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the St. Catherine Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Burial will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on May 22, 2020