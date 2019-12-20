|
ADRIAN - Marge Wilt, age 84, of Adrian passed away on Dec. 18, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1934, in Adrian to Merle and Leona (Dowell) Ackley. On June 7, 1952, in Manitou Beach, she married Jack E. Wilt and he preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2008. Marge was a school bus driver for Adrian Public Schools for 30 years. She, along with her husband and children, attended Raisin Center Friends Church, and she later attended Crossroads Community Church. Marge's greatest fulfillments in life were times spent with her husband, family vacations and her faith.
Marge is survived by her children, Randy Wilt of Ruskin, Fla., Harley (Leann) Wilt of Onsted, Rodney (Suzanne) Wilt of Adrian, and Tammy (Michael) Hall of Adrian; eight grandchildren, Israel Wilt, Jacob Wilt, Joseph (Amanda) Wilt, Nicole (Craig) Rodosalewicz, Darrell (Erica) Wilt, Trent Wilt, Joel (Rikki) Howland, and Kristy Snyder; 23 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Larry (Judy) Ackley of Palmyra and Gary (Connie) Ackley of Adrian. In addition to her husband, Jack, she was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Charles Jason Howland.
Visitation for Marge will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Ron Sparks officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee County Department on Aging. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019