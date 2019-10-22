|
|
Margie Maylene Kelly, age 86 of Adrian, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor with her loving family by her side.
She was born March 18, 1933, in Hamilton, Ala., to German and Annie Mae (Cox) Lewis. On Aug. 27, 1976, Margie married J.D. Kelly and he preceded her in death.
She was employed as a Press Operator for GM at the Fisher Body Plant in Adrian for over 21 years, until her retirement in 1988. She was a former member of The Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed sewing in her free time.
Margie is survived by her children, Linda Ballard of Adrian and Allen (Michelle) Smith of Palmyra; step-children, Pamela (Bruce) Bayles of Adrian, Karen (Mike) Lewis of Adrian, Jeffrey (Renee) of Lake Somerset, Timothy (Annette) Kelly of Tecumseh and step-daughter-in-law, Nancy Kelly of Jasper; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ray (Mary) Lewis, Sr. of Tallahassee, Fla., Germie N. White of Culman, Ala., and Nellie Nix of Bryan, Ohio.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margie was preceded in death by her step-son, Terry Kelly; brothers, Marlin Lewis, Jerome Lewis, Dan Lewis, and Harlen Lewis; and sisters, Polly Phillips and Judy Taylor.
The family will receive friends for visitation at the Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service for Margie will be held on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairfield Cemetery. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019