|
|
ADRIAN - Margo Louise Horner, age 78, of Adrian passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
Margo was born on May 13, 1941, in Adrian to Cecil and Caroline (Hoppe) Bierck. On Feb. 10, 1962, in Adrian, she married Harry Albert Horner. She retired from Merillat Industries in 2000. Margo's passion showed through her extensive collection of Shirley Temple and all things vintage.
In addition to her husband, Margo is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey (Jodi) Horner and Jon (Betty) Horner; her granddaughter, Megan (Brent) Eisenmann; her great-grandson, Keegan; and her sister, Sharon Cleghorn. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Beverly Stubbins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Burdine officiating. Burial to follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019