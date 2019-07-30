|
ROCHESTER - Minn. - Mariam Elaine (Kelley) Ganun of Rochester, Minn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 27, 2019.
Mariam was born on Feb. 18, 1930, to Leland and Emily (Ford) Kelley, the third of six children, in Lenawee County, Mich. She graduated from Sand Creek High School in Sand Creek, Mich., in 1948 and went to work as a seamstress at Richland Furs in Blissfield, Mich. She met her future husband, Gerald, through their sisters and went on to marry on Oct. 27, 1951. They settled in rural Blissfield and had three daughters, Gwendolyn, Gail, and Gay, and one son, Vail.
In 1969, the couple moved to rural Dover, Minn., where they farmed until 1981. At that time, they moved to rural Rochester, Minn., and ran a dairy farm for many years. Mariam spent her life as a homemaker and helper to her husband. Mariam loved to dance. She and her husband were long-time members of the Whitewater Whirlers Square Dance Club.
Mariam was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Earl Kelley; three sisters, Venona Kelley Wegner, Ileen Kelley Abling and Carolyn Kelley Gentz; her son, Vail Ganun; and grandson, Brandon Ganun. She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Gerald Ganun, and their beloved dog, Marley; three daughters, Gwendolyn (Tony) Haddad of Spring Valley, Minn.; Gail (Jim) Prechel of Stewartville, Minn.; and Gay (Leslie) Scharpen of Eden Prairie, Minn.; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Nancy (Kelley) Eardley of Troy, Ohio.
The funeral service for Mariam E. Ganun will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at The Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in Rochester with Pastor Bruce Fischer officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at The Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church in Rochester and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
The family requests memorials to Seasons Hospice of Rochester, Minn., or Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church of Rochester, Minn. Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.
