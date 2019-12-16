|
BLISSFIELD - Marian Bertha Gentz, 95, of Blissfield died Dec. 14, 2019, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
She was born Feb. 25, 1924, in Adrian, the daughter of Merton and Eleanor (Parker) Speller. Marian was a member of the United Brethren Evangelical Church until a few years ago when she joined the Elem3nt Church in Blissfield. She was married to Harold W. Gentz, who died Aug. 3, 1995. Marian's surviving children are Jeannette (Dennis) Bailey, Harold (Phyllis) Gentz II, Thomas (Coleen) Gentz, Dale Gentz, Barbara (Michael) Himburg, Terry Gentz, Donald Gentz, Marilyn, Jean Hunt and Peggy Jo (Mark) Anderson; 15 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by sons, Kenneth and Richard; daughter, Beth Ann; one great-grandchild; and her sisters, Margaret McMichael, Mary Jo Speller and Bonnie Speller.
During World War II, while her husband was serving in the Army in Newfoundland, Marian operated a rivet gun at the Willow Run B-24 bomber plant. She was one of the original "Rosie the Riveters." While working there, she lived in Ypsilanti with relatives, and they have remained close after all these years. Cousins Betty Ary and Stella Gotts visited Marian just this past November. It was during this time, March 10, 1944, that she also lost her brother and best friend, Russell Speller, as he was killed in action while serving in the Army on the island of Bougainville in the Philippines. She and her family were truly members of the "Greatest Generation."
Marian was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Blissfield for many years, during which time she served as president and as an officer in various other capacities. She also worked for many years for Mary and Art Weeber at the Hathaway House in Blissfield. She also had the honor of assisting with Art and Mary Weeber's children. She loved Aimee, Randy and Matthew. They have continued to stay in touch over the years. Marian's motto, which she passed along to every child she encountered, including her own, was "There is no such word as can't."
Marian loved the television programs "The Golden Girls" and "Larry's Country Diner." She could be found watching these programs just about every Saturday night, along with her favorite Irish singer Danny O'Donnell.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield, with the Rev. Gayle Ruble officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday from noon until the service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Marian's memory be made to Elem3nt Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019